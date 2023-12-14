Cruise, the subsidiary of GM that focuses on self-driving cars, is letting go of 900 employees, which constitutes approximately 24% of its total workforce. This decision is a strategic move to cut expenses and overhaul the company in the aftermath of an incident on October 2, where a pedestrian was trapped and subsequently dragged by one of its autonomous taxis. The Cruise layoffs come a day after the firm fired nine key members amid the ongoing investigation. Tech Layoffs 2023: Tech Industry Sees Spike in Layoffs in December With Etsy, Zulily, Spotify and Simplylearn Cutting Job Cuts.

Cruise Layoffs

JUST IN - CNBC reports GM's Cruise is laying off 900, or 24% of its workforce one day after it fired 9 key leaders amid ongoing self-driving investigation — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 14, 2023

