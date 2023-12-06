Elon Musk's Tesla delivered the customers the most anticipated Cybertruck on November 30, 2023. During the Cybertruck Delivery Event, the company showed the new features of the new car, including the capability to tow the weight and build quality. The Cybertruck was shown to have bulletproof capabilities and long-range capacity. An account on X named Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) said that the narrative that the Cybertruck is dangerous for pedestrians is inaccurate. Elon Musk replied to the post, saying, "Yes, we are highly confident that Cybertruck will be much safer per mile than other trucks, both for occupants and pedestrians." ‘Unemployed Before Holidays Again’: Techie Who Quit Twitter Last Year Now Laid Off by Spotify As Music Streaming Giant Announces To Cut 1,500 Employees in Third Layoffs.

Elon Musk's Post on X Saying Cybertruck Will Be Much Safer:

Yes, we are highly confident that Cybertruck will be much safer per mile than other trucks, both for occupants and pedestrians https://t.co/RydoYYn4FU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2023

