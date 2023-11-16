Elon Musk shared a post on X on November 16, 2023, with an image revealing the official date and location of the Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event. The picture showed the event will be held on November 30, 2023 at Gigafactory Texas, an automotive manufacturing facility built by Tesla in Austin, Texas. Tesla announced that it would sue the customers for $50,000 if they resold their Cybertruck in the first year of buying it, but later, the company removed that clause. According to the company, Tesla Cybertruck is a strongly-built vehicle that the company claims to be more durable in different conditions due to its monochrome exoskeleton. It helps prevent long-term corrosion, dents, and offers better protection to the passengers. Tesla Not To Sue Buyers For Reselling Cybertruck Within First Years of Buying It, Removes Purchase Clause.

Elon Musk Announces Cybertruck Delivery Event on November 30, 2023:

