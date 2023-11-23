Elon Musk, on November 23, posted on X, "Cybertrucks are on their way to North America!". A week ago, Elon Musk tweeted on X about the Cybertruck Delivery Event to be held on November 30, 2023. According to the Tesla Oracle post, Tesla put the Cybertruck on public display outside the 30th Annual Baron Investment Conference in Lincoln Centre, New York. It allowed the Cybertruck buyers to take a first physical look at the vehicle. Tesla May Launch Its 'Budget-Friendly' EV Model in India After Debuting in Germany: Report.

Elon Musk's Official Post on X About Tesla Cybertruck:

Cybertrucks are on their way to Tesla stores in North America!https://t.co/deuRQr72DI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2023

