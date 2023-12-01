Elon Musk on Friday shared a video of a drag race between Tesla Cybertruck and a Porsche 911. Result? The Cybertruck beat the 911 while carrying a German sportscar. The video has received over 31 million views on X, formerly Twitter, since it was shared. After years of delays, difficulties and hype, Tesla finally delivered its futuristic Cybertruck to its first customers. The launch event was broadcast live only on X on Thursday afternoon. Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event 2023: Elon Musk Announces Deliveries of Electric Pickup Truck Start ‘Now’ (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Cybertruck Beating Porsche 911

Beats a Porsche 911 while towing a 911 pic.twitter.com/4YdS1tKQse — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2023

