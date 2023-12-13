Gogoro Launched the first India-made battery-swapping Smartscooter called Gogoro CrossOver GX250. Gogoro CrossOver GX250 comes with 2.5kW Direct Drive that offers the customers a top speed of over 60kmph and gives a certified range of up to 111kms. It also offers passenger riding space, rear cargo space, foot space, a headlight, a comfortable seat, and many other features. Gogoro also launched a battery-swapping network in Delhi and Goa. The Taiwanese company also plans to expand its network in Mumbai, Pune, and Maharashtra in the first half of 2024. According to Gogoro's official post, the Crossover is built on a redesigned frame that provides more rigidity and comfort. The Gogoro Crossover Series will offer three models in India, including CrossOver GX250, CrossOver 50, and CrossOver X. Tesla Threatens To Sue Owners for USD 50,000 If They Sell Newly-Launched Cybertruck Within First Year.

Gogoro Launches Battery-Swapping System and Introduces New Gogoro CrossOver Series:

