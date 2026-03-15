Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians skipper and star all-rounder, has splashed out on a brand-new Ferrari 12Cilindri, reportedly costing around INR 12 crore. The luxury V12 supercar was seen cruising on Mumbai roads today, with the cricketer behind the wheel and his girlfriend in the passenger seat. The eye-catching purchase has gone viral on social media, sparking massive buzz among cricket fans and luxury car enthusiasts. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle, Hardik Pandya’s latest Ferrari 12Cilindri purchase highlights his success in the IPL and international cricket. Videos of the high-speed drive are flooding X, with fans calling it a “Ferrari permanent, form temporary” moment. This INR 12 crore flex adds to Pandya’s growing collection of supercars. Viral Video Shows Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Lying Side by Side on Podium After India's T20 World Cup 2026 Title Win.

Hardik Pandya With Mahieka Sharma in Ferrari 12Cilindri Luxury Sports Car

Hardik Pandya has bought a new Ferrari 12Cilindri, which costs around ₹12 crore In which he is driving around with his girlfriend today. 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/nlRW4J5NqZ — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 14, 2026

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