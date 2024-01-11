Hero MotoCorp announced the official launch date of its new motorcycle, 'Hero Maverick', on January 23, 2024, on its social media platform X's header. Hero MotoCorp unveiled that its new bike will be b38randed as 'Maverick' through multiple posts on its social media account revealing individual letters of the word. According to the reports, Hero's new motorcycle will be positioned against the Harley-Davidson X440. The reports also mentioned the Hero Maverick 440 to be spied testing before the official launch date. The new Maverick from Hero is expected to have an H-shaped DRL unit, LED lights and Hero-branded design and styling. The bike is expected to have a 440cc single-pot liquid-cooled engine, the same as the Harley-Davidson X440. The engine is expected to produce 27bhp power and 38Nm torque. Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed: Check Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Hero Maverick Launch Date Announced:

Hero Maverick Launch Date (Photo Credit: X, @HeroMotoCorp)

