Honda BigWing India teased its new motorcycle, 'CB BABT,' to arrive soon yesterday and today it has shared another teaser image from its X handle (@BigWingIndia). On November 14, Honda BigWing India posted an image of a male sitting on a bike on X, "BABT is arriving soon to take the center stage", along with a short teaser video with #CB and #BABT hashtags. Today, Honda posted another image of a female sitting on the new bike. According to reports, the new model will likely be CB350, a rival of the RE Classic 350. The reports called the new teased model to be "CB350 BABT". Currently, the company offers customers Honda H'ness CB350, CB, and CBR models. Unlike modern motorcycle seats, the teased bike has a classic seat design that may hint to the bike having classic look with rumoured 350cc engine. Bikes Unveiled at EICMA 2023 in Milan: From 2024 KTM 990 Duke to Honda NX500 and Suzuki GSX-8R, Know List of New Motorcycles To Launch Soon.

Honda New Teaser Image Posted November 15:

Honda Teaser Video Posted on November 14:

Honda New Teaser Image Posted November 14:

Feel the rush and the energetic Vibes!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)