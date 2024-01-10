Honda unveiled its new flagship EV 'Saloon' model concept during CES 2024. The new model boasts a futuristic, sporty, and spacious design. The company shared a short video showing the upcoming EV model with an illuminating 'Honda' logo on the front and back. On the front and sides, the car has a complete glass design that follows and is somewhat identical to the long-running Lamborghini sports cars - Lamborghini Huracán and Huracan Murcielago. Honda's new EV model 'Saloon' looks revolutionary in design. However, the company has yet to reveal the complete specifications of the upcoming model. According to the reports, Honda is expected to reveal the car in 2025. Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Its New Electric Air Taxi eVTOL Prototype ‘S-A2’ at CES 2024, Announces To Enter Global Flying Taxi Market by 2028.

Honda Unveiled New Flagship EV Model 'Saloon' During CES 2024:

