Hyundai is set to launch the New Hyundai CRETA 2024 on January 16. Mr Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India, has hinted at the much-anticipated SUV, which he refers to as the "Undisputed & Ultimate SUV". The New Hyundai CRETA 2024 is expected to come with quad-beam LED headlamps, LED positioning lamps, and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The 2024 Hyundai CRETA Facelift is expected to come with three engine options - a 1.5l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol, a 1.5l MPi Petrol, and a 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel. The CRETA SUV is expected to have four transmission variants: a 6-speed Manual, Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), and a 6-speed Automatic. Hyundai has already opened bookings for the new Hyundai CRETA 2024. MG Astor 2024 Launched in India: From Price To Design and Features, Know All About New SUV From MG Motor India.

New Hyundai CRETA 2024

Buckle up for the blockbuster! Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to reveal the Undisputed & Ultimate SUV - The #NewHyundaiCRETA! Launching on Jan 16th. #HyundaiIndia #UndisputedCRETA #UltimateCRETA #CRETASUV #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/M7WGozMc6F — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) January 12, 2024

