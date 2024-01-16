Hyundai will launch its new Hyundai Creta 2024 on January 16, 2024 (today) at 12 PM IST. So far, the company has unveiled that the new car will be launched with 19 Hyundai Smartsenses - Level 2 ADAS features, 70+ safety features, including 36 safety features, and many other features. The Hyundai Creta 2024 model will be launched with a 1.5-litre Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine, 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine and 1.5 U2 CRDi engine options. The car will have the following transmission options: 6-speed manual, 6-speed IVT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed AMT. The booking price of the new Creta 2024 is Rs 25,000. The 2024 Hyundai Creta price in India is expected to start from Rs 10.90 lakh. Hyundai Creta 2024 Launch on January 16: From Expected Price to Features and Specifications, Check Everything About Hyundai’s New Mid-Sized SUV.

2024 Hyundai Creta Launch Today at 12 PM IST:

