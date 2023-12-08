Kawasaki W175 STREET is finally launched in India at starting price of Rs 1,35,000 (ex-showroom). The new motorcycle is launched with attractive new graphics and cast wheels. According to the official post of Kawasaki on Instagram, the new W175 STREET gives an urban and stylish impression by its looks. The new bike model will be added in the India Kawasaki Motors' W175 series. According to company, Kawasaki W175 STREET offers light handling and direct acceleration. Kawasaki also promised to provide "retro classic spoke wheel W175" for sale soon. The company further said, "Just like the W175, the W175 STREET is currently developed and manufactured domestically in India and will be delivered to Kawasaki dealers soon!" Aprilia RS 457 Rival Kawasaki Ninja 400 Available With Rs 35,000 Discount Voucher Ahead of Official Launch, Check More Details and Validity of Offer.

Kawasaki W175 STREET Launched in India:

