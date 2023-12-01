Kia released a new teaser video confirming the launch of its upcoming Kia Sonet facelift on December 14, 2023. The company highlighted the interior design, front LED headlights and interior upgrades in the short teaser video. The new teaser is only 20 seconds long and covers little about the latest upgrades on upcoming Kia Sonet. In the official post on X, Kia said, "The Wild. Reborn," which may point to the new interior and exterior. Kia Sonet Facelift is expected to have the same 1.2-litre naturally inspired petrol engine to generate 82bhp power and 115Nm torque. Tesla Cybertruck Fully Unveiled During ‘Cybertruck Delivery Event’: From Design to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Telsa’s Bulletproof Vehicle.

Kia Sonet Facelift Confirmed To Launch on December 14 (Watch Video):

