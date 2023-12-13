Kia Sonet will launch globally on December 14, 2023, at 12PM. The new Kia Sonet facelift will go against popular models like Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and others. Kia has only shared a short video showcasing the front fascia, headlights, and tire design. According to reports, the new Kia Sonet will launch with a fresh exterior design, including a muscular bonnet, improved headlamp and fog lamps, a new bumper design, and many other interior upgrades. The all-new Kia Sonet will reportedly launch with a new interior upgrades having 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and Bose sound system. It may launch with engine options like 1.0 turbo petrol, 1.2 turbo petrol with 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, AMT, iMT, and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic options. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Set for Launch in 2024 Alongside an EV Variant.

Kia Sonet Set to launch on December 14:

The final countdown begins! In just 24 hours, witness the New Sonet take center stage. New Sonet World Premiere – December 14th at 12 noon. Join in! Set a reminder now.#Kia #KiaIndia #KiaSonet #TheWildReborn #TheNewSonet #WildByDesign #TheNextFromKia #MovementThatInspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 13, 2023

