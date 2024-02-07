Kinetic Green will launch its highly anticipated electric moped, Kinetic E-Luna, today at 5:00 PM during its launch event in New Delhi. The Kinetic E-Lana will be a multi-utility electric two-wheeler with advanced technology and features. The E-Luna from Kinetic Green was first unveiled by the Honorable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari. The upcoming Kinetic Green E-Luna Pre-Booking opened on Republic Day 2024 at Rs 500. The expected price of the electric moped is Rs 80,000. The launch will be live-streamed online through the official Kinetic Green YouTube live-streaming link. Yamaha FZ-X ‘Chrome Edition’ Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Kinetic Green E-Luna YouTube Live Streaming Link:

