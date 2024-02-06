Kinetic Green E-Luna will be launched tomorrow, February 7, at 5:30 PM during its official launch event. Kinetic Green opened the pre-booking at Rs 500 on Republic Day 2024. The E-Luna from Kinetic Green will be introduced with the latest features, loading capacity and range per charge. The Kinetic E-Luna has been expected to launch in India for months, and reports say that it may launch around Rs 80,000. The company will introduce the Kinetic Green E-Luna, an electric passenger vehicle in India, showing design, colour options, specifications and features, among other details. Republic Day 2024: Kinetic Green Announces Kinetic E-Luna Pre-Booking Today at Rs 500; Know More Details.

Kinetic E-Luna Launching on February 7:

