Kinetic Green E-Luna is set to launch today at 5:00 PM during its official launch event. The live stream of the launch event will take place on the official Kinetic Green Facebook and YouTube channels. As per multiple reports, the new moped bike from Kinetic Green is expected to launch at a price of Rs 80,000. Kinetic Green has already opened the pre-booking of Kinetic Green E-Luna at Rs 500. The E-Luna from Kinetic Green is expected to introduce the latest features, specifications and information regarding its driving range. The E-Luna will likely have 16-inch wire-spoke wheels and a ground clearance of 180 mm. Bengaluru-Based EV Startup River Raises ‘USD 40 Million’, Nearly ‘Rs 335 Crore’ in Series B Round Led by Yamaha Motor.

Kinetic Green E-Luna to Launch Today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinetic Green (@kineticgreenofficial)

