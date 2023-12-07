Lamborghini unveiled its new Lamborghini Revuelto 'Opera Unica', a highly customised version of the Revuelto at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 on Decermber 6. Lamborghini launched its new premium sports car Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 on the same date. The new Lamborghini Revuelto 'Opera Unica' is an envisioned artistic concept of the Revuelto model. Lamborghini further wrote in its post, "Inspired by the colours of the 60th anniversary silhouette, the hand-painted exterior of this Revuelto' Opera Unica' fades from Viola Pasifae to Nero Helene." The model features "brushstroke details in warm and cool colours, which took 76 hours of testing and 435 hours of execution. Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 Launched in India: Check Latest Features, Specs and Price of Lamborghini’s New Premium Sports Car Here.

Lamborghini Revuelto 'Opera Unica' Unveiled on December 6:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamborghini (@lamborghini)

