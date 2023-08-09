The new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV is all set to launch in the Indian market today. The big launch will take place on August 9, at 12:30 PM (IST). The new Mercedes-Benz GLC luxury SUV is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 62 lakh - Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). Post launch it will lock its horns with the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Volvo XC60. You can watch the launch event of the new GLC live on Mercedes-Benz India's official YouTube channel, simply by clicking on the video below. Toyota Unveils the First Land Cruiser with Hybrid Power; Checkout the Iconic SUV’s New Versions, Expected Market Launch and More.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC India Launch Live Stream:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)