The new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV has launched in India. The new luxury SUV is now bigger, more stylish and more powerful. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC has launched in our market in two variants, namely - GLC 300 and GLC 220d. While the GLC 300 has been priced at Rs 73.5 lakh, the GLC 220d has been tagged at Rs 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom India). Mercedes-Benz India has already received over 1,500 pre-launch bookings for the new GLC. Toyota Unveils the First Land Cruiser with Hybrid Power; Checkout the Iconic SUV’s New Versions, Expected Market Launch and More.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched In India:

We’re at the 2023 @MercedesBenzInd GLC launch in Delhi. In frame is @santiyer, MD, CEO, @MercedesBenzInd with the car. Stay tuned for the prices. pic.twitter.com/k5Yrnz7ah0 — carandbike (@carandbike) August 9, 2023

New Mercedes-Benz GLC Received 1500 Pre-Launch Booking:

The #NewGLC has already received more than 1500 bookings in India. Demand flowing in even before the launch! pic.twitter.com/DeLSOExtB6 — Acko Drive (@AckoDrive) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)