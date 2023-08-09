The new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV has launched in the Indian luxury car market. The new GLC is now bigger, more stylish and more powerful. The luxury SUV boasts of Avantgarde styling, more chrome elements, enhanced off-road package, a list of new features and safety. The new GLC SUV comes with two powertrain option and is now empowered by a new 48V Integrated Starter generator (ISG) tech to offer better fuel economy. Toyota Unveils the First Land Cruiser with Hybrid Power; Checkout the Iconic SUV’s New Versions, Expected Market Launch and More.

Mercedes-BenZ GLC India Launch:

Here's your first-look of the the new #2023MercedesBenz GLC before prices our revealed.@MercedesBenzInd MD and CEO, @santiyer ready to launch its new big hit! What do you think of the newly-designed front fascia? Tell us in the comments. pic.twitter.com/8s80SndAVD — autoX (@autox) August 9, 2023

