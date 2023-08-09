Mercedes-Benz India launches the new GLC SUV in the domestic luxury car market. The new GLC comes empowered by a new 48V Integrated Starter generator Technology to be more efficient than ever before. The company also offers virtual experience to checkout and choose a new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. Toyota Unveils the First Land Cruiser with Hybrid Power; Checkout the Iconic SUV’s New Versions, Expected Market Launch and More.

Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Launches in India:

And the launch begins with the showcase of the #NewGLC pic.twitter.com/cWhVlSuzWF — Acko Drive (@AckoDrive) August 9, 2023

.@MercedesBenzInd will shortly announce prices for the new GLC. In the meantime, here's our review of the SUV. https://t.co/AZ7A9BEgbm pic.twitter.com/rFlfFpcJQN — Autocar India (@autocarindiamag) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)