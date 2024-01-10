Mullen Automotive unveiled the Mullen FIVE RS at CES 2024, a sport crossover EV that comes with advanced technology and outstanding performance. The Mullen FIVE RS delivers a top speed of 200 MPH and an acceleration from 0 to 60 MPH in under 2 seconds. This all-wheel-drive of Mullen FIVE RS boasts a peak horsepower of 1,000 HP and can achieve a maximum of 12,000 RPM. According to the information available on the official website, the Mullen FIVE RS is equipped with a 100kWh battery pack and can deliver a range of up to 300 miles. It also features a 2-speed gearbox and dual motors positioned at the front and rear. To enhance safety and driving comfort, the Mullen FIVE RS also offers a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) feature. Riders can choose between three drive settings: normal, sport, and track for any situation or preference. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Unveiled in India, Set To Launch on January 16: Check Specifications, Features, Price and Booking Details.

Mullen FIVE RS

Introducing the #MullenFIVERS R-EV-OLUTION. The hyper-performance EV with a 200 MPH manifesto that moves you from 0 to 60 in under 2 seconds. Accelerate into the future today: https://t.co/hDmcPekVzK pic.twitter.com/yV9IpmnIVU — Mullen Automotive (@Mullen_USA) January 9, 2024

