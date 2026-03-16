'Our Services Will Soon Be Better': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shares Video of Happy Customers, Promises To Scale Hyperservices Across India

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Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday announced an intensified focus on customer centricity and after-sales service at Ola Electric. Sharing three videos of satisfied owners from across India, he highlighted the company’s progress in resolving issues swiftly. Aggarwal revealed that Ola is scaling its “Hyperservice” network by recruiting more technicians and accelerating spare-parts shipments nationwide. “Our service will soon be better than all others!” he declared. The initiative aims to set new benchmarks in India’s EV sector, addressing past complaints and reinforcing Ola’s commitment to delivering world-class support for its electric scooters. Ola Electric Shares Decline Amid Ongoing Legal Challenges, EV Maker To Reduce Physical Stores by 550 by the End of March.

Bhavish Aggarwal Says Ola Electric Ramping Up Customer Electricity

The @OlaElectric team has ramped up focus on customer centricity and service! Great to see happy customers across the country. Scaling Hyperservice across the country by adding technicians and shipping parts faster. Our service soon will be better than all others! pic.twitter.com/uSNau0Hco2 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ola Electric X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).