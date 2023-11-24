Porsche has unveiled its new Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid today, on November 24, 2023. The car has an improved 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with electric motor, capable of producing 671 to 680hp and 930Nm torque. The third-generation Panamera has 12.6-inch full digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment display, and 10.9-inch optional passenger display. The top speed of the car reportedly is 170 to 195mph (about 273 to 313kmph) and it reaches 0 - 100 within 3.2 seconds. According to the company's post on Instagram, the new Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid would offer "Sports car performance" and "Luxury saloon comfort". As per Motor Authority report, the new Panamera will go on sale next Spring in 2024. The report further said the starting price of the car to be $101,550 (approximately about Rs 84,68,889). Tesla Roadster ‘Open-Sourced’ Allows Car Enthusiasts To Build the Vehicle in Their Garage With Some Assembly.

Porsche Panamera Live Streaming Link (Watch Video):

Porsche Panamera Official Post on Instagram (See Pics)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche (@porsche)

