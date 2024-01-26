On Republic Day 2024, Kinetic announced its all-new E-Luna. The Kinetic E-Luna booking is open today at just Rs. 500. Kinetic E-Luna is expected to launch in India soon with its latest features, loading capacity and range per charge. Today, Kinetic Green posted on Instagram, "Big announcement on this Republic Day, let us cherish the Old Romance in a New Avatar with all New E-Luna. A Product Made in Bharat, Made for Bharat." The E-Luna from Kinetic has been expected to launch early for months with a similar design to the traditional Kinetic Luna but an electric version. The E-Luna pre-booking is open on the official Kinetic Green website. Mahindra Scorpio N Update: SUV's Feature Reductions Likely To Hit Across Various Variants as Part of IMCR Change, Says Report.

Kinetic E Luna Booking Online Announcement:

