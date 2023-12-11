Revolt Motors India introduced a new shade called "Lightening Yellow" for its RV400 model in India. The New Revolt RV 400 Lightening Yellow is brighter than other colour variants launched by the company. In November 2023, Revolt Motors India introduced its new Revolt Motors Eclipse Red shade, and in October 2023, the company launched the Revolt RV400 India Blue - Cricket Special Electric Bike in India. The e-bike is available in other colour options like Stealth Black, Mist Grey, and Cosmic Black. Revolt RV400 is one of the popular electric bikes in India that comes with AI-enabled technology and offers up to 150km/charge range in its Eco mode and 100km/charge in Normal mode. Revolt Motors Launches RV400 'Eclipse Red' in India, Check New Shade For Popular Indian Electric Bike.

Revolt RV400 Lightening Yellow Colour Option Announced:

