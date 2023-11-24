Revolt Motors announced on X that it would introduce a new colour shade for its RV400 motorcycle in India. There is not much information about the new shade except a photo featuring a boxer. In October 2023, Revolt Motors announced an "Indie Blue - Cricket Special Electric Bike" to show its support to the Indian Cricket Team in the 2023 World Cup. The Indian electric motorcycle brand has unveiled a new "hue" to "redefine" the customers' ride. The company will reveal the unique colour shade of RV400 in the next three days, as per the official post. It may be related to festival, events or based on a different theme. Revolt Motors Launches RV400 'India Blue - Cricket Special Edition Electric Bike': Check Design and Other Details Here.

Revolt Motors Announced New Shade on X:

