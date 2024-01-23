Revolt Motors India has introduced its new electric bike, 'Revolt RV 400 BRZ', in India at Rs 1.34 lakh. The all-new RV 400 BRZ offers up to a 150km range and an 85kmph top speed, and it can be fully charged in 4.5 hours. According to the report by Hindustan Times Auto, the new electric bike is launched in the following colour options - Dark Silver, Cosmic Black, Rebel Red, Lunar Green, and Pacific Blue. The report mentioned that the Revolt RV 400 BRZ has a 72V, 3.24kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. It reportedly has the same Eco, Normal and Sports riding modes, claiming 150km, 100km and 80km ranges. Hero Mavrick 440 Launched in India During Hero World 2024: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Availability of New Hero Motorcycle.

Revolt RV 400 BRZ Launched in India:

Introducing the all-new RV400 BRZ, a piece from the future for the streets of today to ensure green rides. ⚡️Charge your bike completely in 4.5 hours, ride for up to 150 KM, and experience a top speed of 85 KMPH.#InventionIsRebellion #Revolt #RideTheRevolution #BRZ #RV400 #EV… pic.twitter.com/OyD2KAOm3g — Revolt Motors (@RevoltMotorsIN) January 23, 2024

