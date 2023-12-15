Simple Energy launched its Dot One Electric Scooter in India today, on December 15, 2023. The Bengaluru-based company has launched its new Dot One E-scooter at an introductory price of Rs 99,999. The e-scooter claims a 151km range with its powerful 3.7Wh battery that can produce 8.5kW and torque up to 72Nm. The Simple Energy e-scooter takes the rider from 0 to 40km in 2.77 seconds. The Dot One Electric offers 35-litre storage under the seat. The new e-scooter from Simple Energy is reportedly available in Grace White, Namma Red, Brazen Black, and Azure Blue colour options. Yamaha YZF-R3, Yamaha MT-03 Launched in India: From Specifications, Features To Price, Here’s Everything To Know About New Yamaha Bikes.

