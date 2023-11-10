Skoda Auto recently unveiled its fourth-generation Skoda Superb in Dolní Břežany, Czech Republic. According to the official post by Skoda Auto News (@Skodaautonews) on X, the company shared a video of Petr Matušinec, Exterior Design Coordinator highlighting the development details. The post wrote: "Dive into its key #design innovations, highlights for customers and intriguing aspects of its development.". Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, also highlighted the features, interior design and another new upgrade of the new Skoda Superb. He mentioned the car's "sculptural design, exceptional spaciousness, and cutting-edge technology". He further said the "hatchback" and Combi estate editions are available. Lamborghini Revuelto Launch Date: New Lamborghini Supercar to Launch on December 6; Know Design, Specifications and Expected Price.

Fourth-Generation Skoda Superb Unveiled:

#Skoda Auto recently unveiled the fourth-generation #SkodaSuperb in Dolní Břežany, Czech Republic. Dive into its key #design innovations, highlights for customers and intriguing aspects of its development. Join Petr Matušinec, Exterior Design Coordinator at Škoda Auto, as he… pic.twitter.com/XGsFBG7p2U — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) November 10, 2023

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, Highlights Features (Watch Video):

Discover the all-new #SkodaSuperb as Klaus Zellmer, CEO of #Skoda Auto, highlights its standout features. Which do you like the most? pic.twitter.com/DjphR4D5PL — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) November 10, 2023

