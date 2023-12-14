Tesla Autopilot system claims to provide drivers with advanced driving assistance through its "Base Pilot" on all its vehicles. The system provides the users with features like lane centring and traffic-aware cruise control. According to reports on December 13, Tesla recalled over 2 million vehicles that used the Tesla Autopilot system for software update and limiting the use of the system. However, according to a post on X by Gaif Alfar, author and technical writer at Telsa and SpaceX, Tesla autopilot saved a women's life at midnight from a drifting truck towards her car. The post wrote, "Tesla Autopilot saves lives including mine tonight.". He also shared a short 16-second video of the women showing how he was saved from the Autopilot system. Tesla Autopilot Safety Problem: Elon Musk-Led Firm Recalls Nearly All Vehicles Sold in US To Fix System That Monitors Drivers Using Autopilot.

Tesla Autopilot Saves Lives During Midnight (Watch Video):

Tesla Autopilot saves lives including mine tonight. pic.twitter.com/NfEFbyxcty — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) December 14, 2023

