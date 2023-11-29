Elon Musk posted on X, "Cyberstuck deliveries start on Thursday". Tesla's Cyberstruck has been scheduled for delivery on November 30, 2023, along with the "Cybertruck Delivery Event" held at Gigafactory Texas. According to Tesla's official website, the Cybertruck is more durable and offers passenger protection due to its impenetrable exoskeleton. The vehicle has ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel and ultra-strong Tesla armoured glass that can absorb and redirect impact force. Elon Musk Announces 'Cybertruck Delivery Event' To Be Held on November 30 At Gigafactory Texas.

Elon Musk Confirmed Telsa Cybertruck Deliveries To Start on Thursday:

Cybertruck deliveries start on Thursday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)