Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck is finally here. At a delivery event in Austin, Texas, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased the electric pickup’s features, such as its bulletproof doors, powerful towing, and fast acceleration. Some customers got their Cybertrucks at the event, though they allegedly had trouble with the door handles. Tesla also revealed more information about the truck’s specifications, pricing, and availability on its website. ‘AI Is More Dangerous Than Nuclear Bombs’, Says Elon Musk at DealBook Summit (Watch Video).

Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event 2023

Cybertruck production line pic.twitter.com/sGYuVFLy3c — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck Delivery

Feat of Strength 1: Shots fired pic.twitter.com/aPfpQuMXvc — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event

Built for any planet pic.twitter.com/NHBlMiPg3W — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck Event

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)