In a new tweet, Tesla boasted of its Sentry Mode which uses the vehicle's external cameras and vehicle sensors to detect a security threat while parked. The company shared this statement in response to a tweet by a user who shared a video of a Tesla Model Y and claims that the Sentry Mode saved it from thieves. As you can see, the car detects a suspicious persona and raises an alarm. The Tesla owner also tagged Elon Musk in the tweet. "Sentry Mode on my Model Y just saved us from having its wheels stolen this morning. Time and time again sentry mode proves to be a priceless asset to owning a @Tesla. Thank you Tesla for this technology, just saved me a ton of money and headache, and scared the thief away," the tweet read. Tesla in India: Central Government Not Looking at Any Tailor-Made Incentives for Elon Musk-Run EV Company As of Now, States Can Offer Concessions, Says Report.

Tesla Sentry Mode in Action, Prevents Theft:

Sentry Mode enables your Tesla to monitor & record potential threats while parked https://t.co/LR4inVjZlc — Tesla (@Tesla) June 11, 2023

