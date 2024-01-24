Elon Musk-run Tesla reportedly tells the suppliers that the company will start its production of new mass market electric vehicle in mid-2025. According to the reports, the new vehicle will be codenamed "Redwood". According to the reports, Tesla told its suppliers about the plans of manufacturing the 'Redwood" car which is said to be a compact crossover. Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised fans to make cheaper electric car platforms and this could be a part of it. As per reports, the cheaper cars starting from $25,000 could allow the users to the Elon Musk's company to compete with BYD Auto from China. Tata Tiago CNG Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Prices of All Variants, Features and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Tesla Redwood Car Production to Start Soon:

BREAKING: Reuters reports that Tesla has told suppliers it wants to 'start production of a new mass market electric vehicle codenamed "Redwood" in mid-2025' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 24, 2024

