Triumph Motorcycles UK unveiled its new motorcycle, "ALL-NEW TF 250 X", through the official post on X on November 29, 2023. Triumph announced its new motorcycle at £9,795 (approximately Rs 10,31,845). The new Triumph TF 250-X was introduced with a class-leading power-to-weight ratio and all the modern specifications. According to the official website, The bike offers powerful performance with its 250cc (249.95cc) 4-stroke DOHC single-cylinder engine. It provides a 5-speed gearbox and sports an aluminium frame with 260mm disc brakes on the front and 220mm rear disc brakes. Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Likely To Launch in India Soon: Check All Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

Trimumph All New TF 250-X Announced on X:

The ALL-NEW #TF250X. Pure. Focused. Performance. The most complete package ever to launch into the ultra-competitive 250 segment, with all the spec you need to win. Learn more: https://t.co/2GW6Jevsqe#TriumphMotocross pic.twitter.com/EeLKzOveUI — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) November 29, 2023

Triumph TF 250-X Features and Benefits (Watch Video):

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)