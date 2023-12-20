Today, on December 20, Triumph India Official (@IndiaTriumph) announced the launch date of its upcoming motorcycle on X. In the post, the company said, "ALL-NEW motorcycle launching 9th January 2024 @ 12:00 GMT". The UK-based motorcycle company has not confirmed the model name and other details. However, according to a post from Team-BHP, the new model is the Triumph Daytona 660. The report said that the bike will be a new addition to Triumph's 660cc series, having a 3-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with the capacity to produce 80bhp and 64Nm torque. It is expected to have a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is rumoured to arrive in India in the second half of 2024. Yamaha YZF-R3, Yamaha MT-03 Launched in India: From Specifications, Features To Price, Here’s Everything To Know About New Yamaha Bikes.

Triumph India Official Teased New Bike Images With Launch Date:

THE RULES ARE ABOUT TO CHANGE ALL-NEW motorcycle launching 9th January 2024 @ 12:00 GMT Be the first to find out: https://t.co/Aw8lZsPEp9#ForTheRide #TriumphMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/od8vxyotz3 — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) December 20, 2023

