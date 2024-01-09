Triumph has officially unveiled the much-anticipated Triumph Daytona 660, a motorcycle expected to deliver an exciting riding experience. As per the information available on the official website, the Triumph Daytona 660 is equipped with a liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder engine that boasts a 660 cc engine. Riders can expect a torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The bike also features a 6-speed transmission, which is expected to deliver smooth and precise gear shifts. While the specifications highlight advanced engineering, the addition of fork and frame protectors indicates a design that is built to offer durability to the Triumph Daytona 660. According to a report of Bikewale, the Triumph Daytona 660 is expected to launch in India by the end of 2024, making it a highly anticipated addition to the sports motorcycle segment.

Triumph Daytona 660 Unveiled

