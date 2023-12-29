Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared images on his social media about the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi SU7, and Xiaomi Watch S3, all adorned in the new "Verdant Green" colour. The fresh hue, inspired by Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7, adds a touch of nature to the tech trio. The "Verdant Green" variant presents a sleek finish. Lei Jun's post sparked curiosity among fans and consumers, inviting them to express their thoughts on the new look. The CEO invited fans to provide input about their liking for the new colour, which reflects the brand's customer-centric approach to innovation. Tesla To Setup EV Plant in Gujarat, CEO Elon Musk Likely To Visit India and Meet PM Narendra Modi at 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' in January 2024: Reports.

Xiaomi 14, SU7, and Watch S3 in "Verdant Green" Colour

So we made matching Xiaomi 14 Series and Watch S3 for SU7 Verdant Green. Do you like the full look? pic.twitter.com/7Oqj0emTBa — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 29, 2023

