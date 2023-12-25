Xiaomi has announced the official date of its upcoming event, "Stride - Xiaomi EV Technology Launch, " on December 28, 2023. In its post on X, Xiaomi announced that the event will allow all to witness a "fusion of technology and aesthetics." The company also wrote that it will unveil a "whole new way to travel". Xiaomi unveiled its SU7 in China on November 15, 2023, and announced it would manufacture it by partnering with Chinese automobile companies. The event may introduce new Xiaomi EV technology related to the the newly introduced SU7 model. Tesla and Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com Announce To Unveil Their Strategic Partnership on December 31: Report.

Xiaomi Announces Its 'Xiaomi EV Technology Launch' on December 28

Get ready for the #XiaomiEVTechnologyLaunch on Dec 28th! #Stride with us to witness the fusion of technology and aesthetics as we unveil a whole new way to travel! https://t.co/ls7b4FCeHC — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 25, 2023

