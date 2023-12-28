Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared new pictures of its Xiaomi SU7 car in 'Aqua Blue' colour ahead of the Xiaomi EV Technology Launch event on December 28 (today). The new pictures show the reveal the complete design of the Xiaomi SU7 car from different angles. The Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted the pictures on X saying, "#XiaomiSU7 Aqua Blue, Isn't it beautiful?" Xiaomi also posted other closeup pictures of the Xiaomi SU7, saying, "Introducing #XiaomiSU7 Aqua Blue! Who's falling for it?". Xiaomi EV Technology Event is scheduled today and the company may unveil the new EV technology, operating system, and other details about the Xiaomi SU& model. ‘Xiaomi EV Technology Launch’ Event Scheduled on December 28, Company To Hint at Its New EV Technology.

