Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared official specifications and images of its first electric vehicle, SU7, from his X account. According to the post, the Xiaomi SU7 acceleration takes you from 0 to 100kmph within 2.78 seconds and 0 to 200kmph in 10.67 seconds. Xiaomi's first electric car, SU7, will offer a top speed of 265km per hour and will have individual driver modes. The SU7 from Xiaomi will have "20-sec boost mode" and "Launch control" features. The Xiaomi Smart Chassis introduced in the EV will offer adaptive ride and roll control in cornering, flanking, and aerodynamics. According to the post on X, Xiaomi SU7 will use a top-level braking system that will include a Bosch DPB brake controller, Brembo 4-piston callipers, and a Bosch EPS10.0 stability control system. Xiaomi will soon announce its plans to introduce its SU7 model globally, likely in India. Xiaomi SU7 New ‘Aqua Blue’ Colour Variant Revealed Ahead of Xiaomi EV Technology Launch Scheduled Today (See Pics).

Xiaomi SU7 Specifications Released on X (See the Official Post):

Powerful performance and ultimate driving experience are at the heart of #XiaomiSU7. pic.twitter.com/5PfzRSBsKl — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 28, 2023

