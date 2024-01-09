Yamaha Motors India announces its new surprise launch event, 'Yamaha Virtual Launch,' set to be live-streamed today, January 9, at 2:30PM in India. The company posted on X saying, "Revving up the thrill meter with Yamaha's virtual launch! Unleashing a spectrum of excitement that's bound to ignite your passion. Join the ride and let the adrenaline flow!" The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has not announced more details about the Yamaha Virtual Launch Event. According to the reports, the company is expected to introduce its new motorcycle or scooter models during the launch event. The reports mentioned that the company may introduce new colours for its existing models. However, only India Yamaha Motors can confirm this during its event. ChatGPT in Cars: Volkswagen Announces To Bring AI Chatbot ‘ChatGPT’ Into Its Cars, To Be Integrated to Its IDA Voice Assistant.

Yamaha Motors India To Virtually Launch New Product Range:

Revving up the thrill meter with Yamaha's virtual launch! Unleashing a spectrum of excitement that's bound to ignite your passion. Join the ride and let the adrenaline flow! pic.twitter.com/euyb2taEsV — Yamaha Motor India (@India_Yamaha) January 6, 2024

Yamaha Virtual Event Live Launch Link:

Please join us at 2:30 PM on January 9th for Virtual Launch of new product range only on YouTube: https://t.co/g3mErdXCSB . .#YamahaRacing #VirtualLaunch #YamahaLaunch #UnleashTheThrill — Yamaha Motor India (@India_Yamaha) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)