Bandhan Bank Share Price Today, April 29, 2026: Stock Gain 10.24% in Early Trends, Check Latest Price on NSE

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Shares of Bandhan Bank (NSE: BANDHANBNK) rose on April 29, 2026, with the stock rising by 10.24% to INR 18.30 in early trade. The Bandhan Bank (NSE: BANDHANBNK) stock was trading at 196.95 on Wednesday morning. Bandhan Banks standalone net profit jumped 68% to INR 530 crore on 3.2% increase in net total income to INR 3,570 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 1.4% YoY to INR 2,800 crore in Q4 FY26 from INR 2,760 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.2% in Q4 FY26, down 46 bps on a yearly basis and down 30 bps sequentially. Gold Rate Today, April 29, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today, April 29:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).