Stocks of Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: MAHABANK) opened in green today, April 21, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: MAHABANK) were trading at INR 78.26 and grew by INR 2.72 or 3.60 per cent. Notably, stocks of Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: MAHABANK) saw their 52-week high of INR 79.20 today, April 21 and 52-week low of INR 47.51 on May 9 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 21, 2026: RailTel, JSW Steel, and Vedanta Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Today, April 21, 2026

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra Share opened on a positive note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

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