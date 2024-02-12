Bitcoin has surged past the USD 50,000 mark for the first time since 2021. It is reportedly driven by expectations of future interest rate cuts and recent regulatory approvals for US exchange-traded funds tracking its price. As per reports, the cryptocurrency has seen a remarkable 15.7 per cent increase this year, reaching its highest point since December 27, 2021. As of Monday, February 12, bitcoin was trading at USD 49,826, up 4.8 per cent for the day, after hovering around the USD 50,000 milestone. Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak Calls Out LinkedIn Account Promoting Bitcoin, Says 'This is a Fake'.

Bitcoin Surges Past USD 50,000

Bitcoin hits $50,000 for the first time since 2021 pic.twitter.com/3bf22zYU6r — BNO News (@BNONews) February 12, 2024

