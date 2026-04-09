The Bosch Limited (NSE: BOSCHLTD) share price opened in green on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The Bosch (NSE: BOSCHLTD) share price was trading at INR 36,050, up by INR 1.90 or 0.31%. Bosch Group's flagship firm, Bosch Limited, on Wednesday, April 8, said its board has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Bosch Chassis Systems from Robert Bosch Investment Nederland BV, the Netherlands, and Robert Bosch LLC of the US for INR 9,068.68 crore. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 9, 2026: Bosch, Lupin and Poonawalla Fincorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Bosch Share Price Today, April 9

(Photo Credits: NSE)

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