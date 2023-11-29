All BSE-listed businesses' total market capitalization (m-cap), which has increased by over $600 billion since the year's beginning, reached $4.01 trillion on Wednesday, November 29, or more than Rs 333 lakh crore. The $1 trillion m-cap milestone was reached by the BSE-listed companies in May 2007. In July 2017, the market cap exceeded $2 trillion, and in May 2021, it topped $3 trillion. In terms of market capitalization, the Indian stock market index is placed fifth globally, trailing only the United States ($47 trillion), China ($9.7 trillion), Japan ($5.9 trillion), and Hong Kong ($4.8 trillion). BSE Sensex Crashes 927 Points Amid Weak Global Cues; Settles at 59,745 Points.

BSE-Listed Companies’ Market Cap Hits USD 4 Trillion Mark

